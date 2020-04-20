EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba is living for TikTok videos of fan impersonations

TikTok videos of Bonang Matheba's fans doing lip-syncing videos have been doing the rounds and she can't get enough of them.

As the newest social media platform, TikTok has become a hotbed for creative videos, from dancing challenges to singing and lip-syncing videos. 

While the main demographic for the app has mainly been Generation Z kids, in recent months TikTok has become a global phenomenon with everyone jumping on. 

Mzansi has also added their own local flair to the app with lip-syncing videos and is giving scenes from "Being Bonang" the same treatment.

The House of BNG owner responded to a Twitter user that reposted one of the videos from TikTok and said, "I looooooove these videos" with a laughing and heart emoji. 

However, this is not the only video of fans impersonating Queen B, here are some of the other videos fans have made: 

