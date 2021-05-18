Bonang Matheba is not letting Rea Gopane off the hook after apology post & video

Media personality Bonang Matheba is not letting local podcasters Rea Gopane off the hook after he shared his apology and retraction in writing and video.

The former “Being Bonang” star made public that she was taking legal action against Rea over the weekend after a video of him went viral, following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe last month.

In the video, Rea and his co-host discuss the circumstances around Anele’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse.

“We know AKA, let’s not hide from the truth.

“Scoop (TV presenter Scoop Makhathini) told us that AKA is on cocaine and Bonang is the one that got him onto cocaine.

“Scoop told us that, so we know that AKA is into hard drugs,” Rea said.

Rea’s co-host warns him not to speak about things he has no evidence of, but the podcaster continued.

In the lawyer's letter shared by Bonang, it stated that Rea needed to do a public apology and retraction by 4pm on Monday, May 17.

Furthermore, it says that her legal team is “instructed to demand from you, payment of the sum of R500 000 within 10 days.

“Should this sum not be paid within the time prescribed, I have instructions to issue summons without further notice to you.”

Rea took to his various social media platforms where he posted his apology and retraction which said: “To the extent that I have made statements to certain individuals and in the public media stating or implying Ms Matheba's connection to cocaine, I unequivocally retract all such imputations and unreservedly apologise that they were made.

“I regret any inconvenience caused to Ms Matheba and undertake that it will not happen again.”

However, Queen B wasn’t too impressed with the short apology and replied to his post on Instagram and said: “That’s it? LOL! Let’s Rock...(with a heart emoji) “

In the video, Rea again apologised to everyone he mentioned in his video and said he hoped to do better in future with regards to the type of content he wanted to produce.

Yet again, Bonang reminded him about the monies she’s demanding after his accusatory statements and said: “Now...my money (with a heart emoji)“

She also shared on Twitter that if you “don't bother me, I won't bother you.”

....don't bother me, I won't bother you! ❤ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 17, 2021

The House of BNG owner reiterated on Twitter that she’s letting this go after a user asked her to let it go and said: “Lol!! I've dealt with heads of states darling.....a 22 year old thinks this is a game?! Not on my watch. Not anymore!”