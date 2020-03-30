Bonang Matheba isn't enjoying social media during lockdown
With planes grounded, social gatherings halted and the recent declaration of a national lockdown in South Africa, it seems the next few weeks aren’t going to be easy, but we all we to adhere to the regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Globetrotter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba isn't even enjoying social media anymore while being on lockdown.
Responding on Twitter to her fans who were questioning why she was scarce on the socials streets, the "House of BNG " owner said, “I don't enjoy social media as much anymore. Hopefully, it's just a phase…”
Many shared her sentiments, stating that social media can be draining, while others encouraged not to feel obliged to always be on the socials and enjoy her own company.
Seeming, the social media blues are gone, on Monday or should we says Day 4 (normal days will resume after lockdown), as Matheba greeted the masses with a "....good morning inmates," accompanied by a laughing emoji.
....good morning inmates. 🤣— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 30, 2020
Her post got tweeps cackling, evoking a strong emotional responses to the lockdown.
Below are some of the reactions:
March 30, 2020
Morning!! Sboshwa😫😫 pic.twitter.com/Hq7PmLEN15— ║▌│█│║▌║││█ (@Baba_KaYoliswa) March 30, 2020
Yeah, what's good Honey Bee🐝 pic.twitter.com/KQ99DKQqY9— ♔Thulisa Masondo♔ (@Edwardghini) March 30, 2020
First time in history for whole country's to be under house arrest exception only extended to essential service providers 😅. Interesting times to be alive😂...— Warveley Violet (@WarveleyViolet) March 30, 2020
Cell number 54368. By the gym. Woza baby. https://t.co/aYMPTRD32W— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 30, 2020
We will! Thank you for your service Cory. all the best to you & your colleagues. 🙏❤😍💐 https://t.co/BM9euYWdba— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 30, 2020
During this difficult time, with shops only selling the essential, many will sure learn some valuable skills, such as baking and the "Being Bonang" star also teased her baking a chocolate cake.
.guess who's making a chocolate cake tuh-day?!!!! 😎🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uN7I0ri6wC— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 30, 2020
The BForce is waited with bated breaths to see the final product.
De-Li-Ci-Us .Re daar in spirit pic.twitter.com/wDkvHsr2AL— [email protected] (@mai_realtor1) March 30, 2020
Go live on IG please pic.twitter.com/8mcKhkejwY— #HOMEcoming (@LeeLovesBey) March 30, 2020
Furthermore, taking to her Instagram stories, looking glam as always, Matheba is heard saying she's bored of eating, sleeping and drinking wine. And it's only Day 4 of SA lockdown.