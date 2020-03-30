Bonang Matheba isn't enjoying social media during lockdown

With planes grounded, social gatherings halted and the recent declaration of a national lockdown in South Africa, it seems the next few weeks aren’t going to be easy, but we all we to adhere to the regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Globetrotter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba isn't even enjoying social media anymore while being on lockdown.

Responding on Twitter to her fans who were questioning why she was scarce on the socials streets, the "House of BNG " owner said, “I don't enjoy social media as much anymore. Hopefully, it's just a phase…”

Many shared her sentiments, stating that social media can be draining, while others encouraged not to feel obliged to always be on the socials and enjoy her own company.

Seeming, the social media blues are gone, on Monday or should we says Day 4 (normal days will resume after lockdown), as Matheba greeted the masses with a "....good morning inmates," accompanied by a laughing emoji.