Bonang Matheba jokingly accepts a marriage proposal from a fan

Bonang Matheba left fans green with envy as the flawless beauty posted snaps and a video of herself at the breathtaking beaches of Dubai.

The star has not revealed the reason for her recent visit to the UAE but, in her Instagram stories, the “Being Bonang” star shared video clips of her dinner meeting with luxury clothing brand Gucci.

In the IG stories, the star also showcased a brand new bag, Gucci Jackie 1961, which was gifted to her at the dinner meeting.

While many celebrities including Nigerian TV and radio personality Toke Makinwa, SA rapper Gigi Lamayne, model and actress Refilwe Modiselle sung the praises of Queen B, one fan asked for Bonang’s hand in marriage.

Below are the snaps and the video clip that set Instagram on fire.