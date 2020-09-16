Bonang Matheba jokingly says yes to a fan who wants to be her Ben 10

Shooting your shot with someone you don’t know can be very daunting. But peeps take a leap of faith and hope for the best, right? Celebrities like Bonang Matheba are used to admirers sliding into their DMs, not that it amounts to anything. Recently, Queen B made Katlego Tshehla’s day when she said “yes” to him being her Ben 10. Katlego took the bull by the horns when he decided to shoot his shot at Queen B, on her timeline, for the world to see. And Bonang responded.

“Queen can I be your Ben 10,” asked Katlego.

To which the “Being Bonang” reality star responded: “Sure … why not?! Lemme change your life… ”

Katlego didn’t waste any time. He immediately updated his Twitter profile, declaring that he was now dating Bonang.

“DATING QUEEN BONANG,” he wrote.

Sure...why not?! Lemme change your life....😎 https://t.co/MIU968eqNA — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) September 15, 2020

Tweeps are having a field day. Check out some of the reactions below.

My ninja Ben10 @Tshehla_Kagi when walking with @bonang_m in public 🙌🙌🙌 they must know pic.twitter.com/Dk0S14U86G — Thembelani Mhlana (@JohnDoe42419739) September 15, 2020

Kagiso,ntwana ugeza ngani ngoba k’dala sizama kodwa hai 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yDsvKdoWuY — M A R V I N 🇿🇦 (@Marvin_Mkhonto1) September 15, 2020

Below are some of the top tips to help you improve your “shooting” game.

Start small. Make it clear you’ve noticed them – not their smoking hot bod but for who they are as a whole.

Studies have shown that acting with kindness makes you more physically attractive to others.

Let someone know that you’re interested – even with a small, indirect, "Great tweet”.

Make it funny and unique.

If you know this person moderately well and have an idea of what they’ll find funny, then taking the humorous route can be a game-winning way to shoot your shot.

Don't be too forward or sexual; this is usually considered a turn-off or a red flag.

Move on when it doesn't work out. If the person doesn’t respond, don’t harass them.