Bonang Matheba jokingly tells Charlamagne a mask ruins her swag

Media personality Bonang Matheba took her first trip to the bushes since the national lockdown five months ago. In June, the government officially announced that restaurants, hotels and resorts will be allowed to reopen and resume operations, but it was only two weeks ago that the masses were thrilled to know that the inter-provincial travel ban has been lifted. When Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe, Bonang's cousin asks her Twitter followers to recommend a game park she can visit, Bonang replied to the tweet, suggesting that they should visit the Kruger National Park, in Mpumalanga. Judging by the snaps on their respective IG accounts, the ladies had a blast over the weekend. View this post on Instagram 📸🍂 A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Aug 23, 2020 at 2:53am PDT View this post on Instagram Level 2 Finally!!! Sekgwa!!! 😊✨💕 it was totally my idea @bonang_m #weekendawayfromhome A post shared by Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@pinky_.girl) on Aug 22, 2020 at 4:37am PDT When it comes to Queen B, drip is forever, even in the bushes.

The “Being Bonang” star shared a snap of herself in a flowy colourful caftan top by Bfyne

with paired with blue jeans and heels, with a caption”..outside, finally!! 💐🌞”

While many of her fans were hailing the Queen B for her “timeless drip”, US radio and TV presenter Charlamagne tha God took the opportunity to remind Bonang to wear a mask.

In response to Bonang's post, the “Breakfast Club" host commented: "Where. 👏🏾 Is. 👏🏾 Your. 👏🏾 Mask????? 😷”

To which Bonang replied “Go. Away!! It ruins the picture.”

See below images from the game park.

During her interview on the Breakfast Club, Bonang revealed how she met Charlamagne. It was a very funny story of them bumping into each other during the Global Citizen Festival, which was held in Orlando Stadium in December 2018. The pair have been friends since.

Meanwhile, Bonang recently celebrated her 4 million IG followers. The star has 4.3 million followers on Twitter.

Morning fam. 😘

Cheers to 4m followers on Instagram,

4.3m on Twitter and 1.6m on Facebook, @bonang_m 🥂. pic.twitter.com/A43mbjsH97 — BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) August 24, 2020

She will also be hosting the annual Nubian Festival which will be held in Sun City, on Saturday, August 29.

The show will be streamed live from 3 pm.