Bonang Matheba not fazed by Davin Phillips applying for a gag order

Media personality Bonang Matheba says she is done playing nice in her ongoing legal battle with her former management, CSA Global. Queen B recently began airing her grievances with former manager Davin Phillips on Twitter. She said she will no longer be silent about the ongoing debacle.

Story continues below Advertisement

Phillips did not take kindly to Matheba's tweets and has turned to the courts in an attempt to get his former client to retract the statement she made about him on social media. According to Sunday World, Phillips’ lawyers, Werksmans Attorneys, issued a legal letter of demand to Matheba following her series of tweets lambasting Phillips. “In the letter, the law firm said Bonang took to Twitter on Thursday and published a defamatory post against Phillips when she said she couldn’t wait to tell the public about him, and referred to him as a ‘monster’,” reports the publication.

Unfazed by the legal letter, she took to her Twitter account to reveal what she claimed were Phillips’ latest legal antics against her. “... you’re applying for an urgent application to GAG me," posted Bonang, and she went on to accuse Phillips of issuing a false media statement. ….you’re applying for an urgent application to GAG me, but issuing FALSE media statements on behalf of @CSAglobal_!?! @DavinPhillips. You’re COMICAL!!!! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 21, 2022 Phillips issued a statement to IOL Entertainment on Friday and said: “These rants and raves by Ms Matheba are very unfortunate and tarnish her own dignity and reputation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They are also another attempt by Ms Matheba to distort and manipulate fact.” The award-winning personality also tagged CSA Global and Phillips in her tweets. When one Twitter user pointed out that Phillips’ last tweet was in 2020, Matheba responded by saying that he sees everything as her “emails are on fire”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He sees everything. My emails are on FIRE!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8KqgoB2hRP — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 21, 2022 Bonang says she is ready for this legal battle and is prepared to fight, and that Phillips will no longer intimidate her. …my diye, if FIGHTING for what is MINE damages my dignity and reputation, SO BE IT!! You’re not going to intimidate me anymore. @DavinPhillips — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 21, 2022 Six months ago, Matheba announced that she had terminated her contract with CSA Global. Their split has not been amicable as the media personality has taken legal action against them and the battle seems far from over.