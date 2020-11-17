Bonang Matheba partners with MTN to expand mobile app

Bonang Matheba has partnered with MTN with her soon-to-launch mobile app, “Bonang Matheba’s World”. “As my world continues to grow, expand and innovate, I am especially honoured to partner with MTN and leverage this development in the mobile digital content space. “I’m excited to be able to reach more fans and engage with them directly on ’Bonang Matheba’s World’,” says Matheba. “Bonang Matheba’s World” on MTN presents an exclusive mix of video, music playlists, curated images and additional Matheba lifestyle-specific content, including behind-the-scenes footage, events and photoshoots, her personal favourite products, from makeup to hair styling and fashion trends, to select daily affirmations, self-growth, health tips and business advice. The app will also allow fans to get to know Matheba in an intimate way.

They can ask her anything and everything about her life, career, advice, styling tips, diet tips and relationships.

This is not her first foray into mobile digital content but rather an expansion of her mobile digital domain.

Her first app launched on the Cell C network two years ago to acclaim and the exclusive content which focused on her was a hit with fans, its popularity indicated by a current base of over 780 000 subscribers.

From producing long form content like A Very Bonang Year on SABC1 – which generated record breaking numbers, including 3.86 million viewer reach and 3.5 billion impressions, Matheba is now providing short form content for a growing pan-African fan base eager for more.

As such, “Bonang Matheba’s World” is designed to deliver exclusive short form content to her subscriber fans and will be available within MTN’s South Africa service area.