Bonang Matheba postpones new show due to Covid-19

Media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba had to postpone a new TV show due to the coronavirus pandemic. The House of BNG owner appeared on the "Afternoon Express" on Wednesday where she spoke about how the lockdown and Covid-19 have impacted the plans she had this year. During the first segment, Matheba revealed that she had planned to drop a new TV show this month along with the launch of the House of BNG Prestige Brut which she debuted at the Sun Met. Furthermore, she also mentioned what spurred her to give food vouchers to 25 families in need.

.....We're gonna get through this...Oom Cyril needs our support.....but, re tla ba shap! We're in this together! 🙏❤🇿🇦 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) April 9, 2020

The former "Being Bonang" star said that after one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's addresses last month she felt helpless and wanted a way to help those in some way.

Through The BForce, Matheba was able to help those that needed it, along with some of her fans who also reached out for help.

#BForce.please help me identify 25 families in need.. I wanna send them some grocery vouchers. We'll donate R2000 to each family. Please. 😭💔 I'm so sad... — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) April 9, 2020

Please tag and/or DM the @The_BForce. tomorrow, we'll contact our families! Stay safe, stay indoors....🙏❤🇿🇦 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) April 9, 2020

When asked about how she was dealing with lockdown, Matheba said that she is not in hustle mode and is taking this time to step back since her schedule isn't so rigid now.

Watch the interview below: