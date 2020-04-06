Bonang Matheba reaches 4 million Twitter followers

Businesswoman and media personality, Bonang Matheba reached a staggering 4 million followers on Twitter on Monday, April 6. The "Being Bonang" star only realised this after one of her fans tweeted at her to congratulate her. To celebrate this achievement, Matheba then replied to her fans saying that she plans on having a "big party" when she is "freed". "Yayyyyyyy!! Thank you everyone... big party when they free us... ," she wrote on Twitter.

Yayyyyyyy!! Thank you everyone. big party when they free us... 🥂🍾 https://t.co/69iSc7YIjs — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 6, 2020

Although the star is apart of the national lockdown like the rest of the country, she still entertains her fans from her home through her various social media accounts. Fans never get tired of the content Queen B puts out.

Replying to her tweet, her fans where quick to acknowledge the party.

@FirstLadyTshepi said: "Congratulations Queen B #4MillionFollowers".

@_moghel_ said: "Just organize a place queen and be there, we will being our own booze and meat".

Take a look at some of the content Matheba keeps fans and followers entertained with: