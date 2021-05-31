Bonang Matheba relocates to New York City

Media personality Bonang Matheba, who recently jetted off to the USA, has told her fans what the trip is for.

Taking to social media, the star revealed that she was not in South Africa because she had relocated.

When asked by a Twitter user where she was, Bonang replied saying: “I've relocated.. go to my stories”.

I've relocated.. go to my stories! 🤣🥰 https://t.co/URPWSQ0tki — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021

Say goodbye to who?! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/OlguufDndt — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Bonang’s people confirmed that she has moved to NYC, but will be based out of the Big Apple and South Africa.

Last week Bonang flew to NYC and although she did not initially let fans in on why she was there, she did post a video on her Instagram stories of herself getting a Covid-19 vaccination.

In a video, a nurse administrating the vaccine pulls down Bonang’s sleeve, swabs her arm and says: “That’s good, relax that arm … all right here we go, one small step for mankind”, before injecting Bonang with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a follow-up video Bonang says: “Yay we did it … fantastic” before showing fans the view of the streets of Manhattan, New York City.

Two weeks ago Bonang made headlines when she announced she was suing a local podcaster.

Bonang is suing Rea Gopane for R500 000 after a video of him went viral, following the death of her ex-boyfriend rapper AKA’s fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe, last month.

In the video, Rea and his co-host discuss the circumstances around Anele’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse.

“We know AKA, let’s not hide from the truth. Scoop (television presenter Scoop Makhathini) told us that AKA is on cocaine and Bonang is the one that got him on to cocaine. Scoop told us that, so we know that AKA is into hard drugs,” Rea said.

Rea’s co-host warns him not to speak about things he has no evidence of, but the podcaster continued.

After the video went online, Bonang took to social media to ask if anyone had Rea’s email address. She then served legal papers on him, related to defamation proceedings.

Sent on behalf of her lawyers, the letter read: "On Sunday 9 May 2021 you falsely and unlawfully accused Bonang Matheba in a widely published video clip of, inter alia, having introduced AKA (Kiernan Jarryd Forbes) to cocaine.

“In the context of what was being discussed in the video clip, this defamatory allegation was exacerbated by the shocking insinuation that the death of AKA's girlfriend Anele (Nellie) Tembe was due to AKA's alleged use of cocaine.

"The allegations were defamatory, hurtful and were deliberately intended to humiliate my client and undermine her reputation.

“The allegations are also, to your knowledge, false.

“Your false utterances are compounded by the fact that at the time of making them on a public platform, you knew full well that these utterances would be widely viewed given my client's high public profile.”