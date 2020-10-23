Bonang Matheba responds to Ntsiki Mazwai doubting her ownership of House of BNG

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Bonang Matheba seems to unfazed by Ntsiki Mazwai doubting her ownership of her sparkling wine and MCC brand, House of BNG. Matheba recently released the extention to her House BNG brand with her canned sparkling wine, House of BNG Nectar. Launching House of BNG Nectar in Johannesburg, A-listers such as Sarah Langa and Mihlali Ndamase were in attendance to celebrate the latest edition to the brand. However, the controversial poet decided to come for Matheba again regarding the ownership of the brand. In a series of tweets, Mazwai insinuated Matheba was Mmusi Maimane to Woolworths’ Helen Zille.

This lady is no more than a Mmusi Maimane and Woolworths is Helen Zille............ pic.twitter.com/0mRsWpQzHf — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 22, 2020

She added: “In real life people with money have more power than celebs. In real life people with money pay celebs.”

In real life people with money have more power than celebs. In real life people with money pay celebs. — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 22, 2020

Mazwai, in questioning the validity of Matheba’s business, said Matheba only posted sunglasses and outfits instead of entrepreneurial posts.

“It baffles me how you can be a business mogul but your contribution is posting pics in sunglasses and outfits.... But you never post entrepreneurial posts that a person in your position would. If the journey was real,” she said.

It baffles me how you can be a business mogul but your contribution is posting pics in sunglasses and outfits.... But you never post entrepreneurial posts that a person in your position would. If the journey was real. — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 22, 2020

She also refereed to House of BNG Nectar as JC Le Roux in a can.

Jc le roux recently launched champagne in a can....... — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 22, 2020

Tweeps also debated the ownership of House of BNG. Twitter user @mlsc19 said there was a difference between ownership and being a director of brand.

Adding Matheba must show her shares certificate, Matheba replied: “You guys have completely lost your minds!”

You guys have completely lost your minds! 😂😂 https://t.co/ZNPc6NJc1T — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 23, 2020

Another user then asked her if she saw what Mazwai said about her, to which Matheba asked “Who’s that?”

Who's that? — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 23, 2020

Essentially pulling a Mariah Carey on her.

via GIPHY

This is not the first time Mazwai has questioned Matheba’s credentials. Earlier this year she questioned whether Matheba's famous “champagne darling” catch-phrase was a good influence on society.