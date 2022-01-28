Bonang Matheba seemingly wins court case against Rea Gopane

Local media personality Bonang Matheba appears to have won her court case against vlogger Rea Gopane. An apology wasn’t enough for the Queen B.

Last year Rea stated on his podcast, “Everything SA Music TV”, that Bonang introduced AKA to cocaine. Now we’ve seen with the Cardi B case that allegations such as this can get you into legal trouble. Rea released an apology video last year, he apologised to both AKA and Scoop Makhathini.

In the video, he shared that he has “learnt from this mistake”. This was obviously not the end of the battle for Bonang. According to the lawyer’s letter shared online by the TV personality, the allegation was “defamatory, intended to humiliate Bonang and her reputation”, and the allegation was false.

Bonang said she contacted Rea when the video was first released and gave him the opportunity to retract his statements and apologise.’’ Initially the legal letter stated that she wanted R500 000 and it had to be paid in 10 days. However, on Friday, January 28, Bonang shared on Twitter “I won“ and ”R300 000“ that caused a frenzy online.

…I won! 🥂👏🏾🥳 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 28, 2022 ….R300 000!!! 🥳🥂 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 28, 2022 This tweet seems to indicate that Bonang won in her legal battle against Rea. Following this, the podcaster tweeted: “I don’t have time for delusional women. Back to work…” I don’t have time for delusional women. Back to work… — Rea Gopane (@reagopane) January 28, 2022 This comes after he shared last week that “Bonang Matheba is still mad she took a shot and missed“ and said he doesn’t need her good luck.

The incomparable Bonang Matheba is still mad she took a shot and missed last year. Thanks but I don’t need your good luck. See you soon mom 🤍 — Rea Gopane (@reagopane) January 18, 2022 It is still unclear what the agreements are for Rea to make payments to the “Being Bonang“ star. IOL Entertainment approached Bonang for comment, however, she instead released a statement on Twitter addressing the case. “The end... Thank you for all your support,” she tweeted, sharing an image of the statement.