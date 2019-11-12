Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba recently posted a picture of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi with his coveted award in one hand and a neatly boxed up House of BNG bottle in the other. Kolisi who recently led the Springboks to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup held in Japan, won the People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year award at the recently held South African Sports Awards held on Sunday in Durban.

Sharing a heartfelt message on the social media platform, Matheba wrote: "Dreams DO come true! Siya Kolisi, The Springbok’s 1st black captain celebrated his award last night at the South African Sport’s Awards with the @houseofbng.... What a HUGE HUGE moment for me. I cried a little when I saw this image. It represents SO MUCH! The results of hard work & perseverance are always satisfying. We praise God. 🙏🏽🇿🇦❤️ @bokrugby 🎉 (Dream big, God will surprise you!) Congratulations @siya_kolisi_the_bear can’t wait to tell my kids about you one day! You inspire us ALL! 🙏🏽💐," said Queen B about the picture of Kolisi.

While the post was meant to congratulate the skipper on his achievement - tweeps went gaga on reading the part where Matheba said "can’t wait to tell my kids about you one day!".

Many twitter users commented saying that "she will be an amazing mother", to which Matheba replied "Thank you". Others asked "when are you having those kids?"