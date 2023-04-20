Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 20, 2023

Bonang Matheba spills the tea on ‘Young, Famous & African’ and confirms she’s dating again

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Published 20m ago

Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has been confirmed in a guest-starring role in season two of the Netflix hit reality series, “Young, Famous & African”.

The announcement was met with immense excitement and it saw her trending on social media since the news broke.

Matheba joined Nia Brown, Mthaux and Okay Wasabi on “The Way Up” on Y, in her first interview following the announcement.

During her interview, Matheba gave her fans a much-needed update on her life, all that she has been up to, what she is working on and, of course, her being on “Young, Famous & African”.

“I’m part of season two of ‘Young, Famous & African’ and it’s wonderful, it’s a guest starring role. I caused quite a riot in the 20 seconds that I’m there, but I enjoyed that,” Matheba told the presenters.

Matheba shared with the presenters that she is finding it difficult to get back into a working routine after taking time off to travel following the pandemic.

She explained that her days are filled with travelling and shooting for B*Dazzled. She also dropped a bombshell when she confirmed she is dating someone.

Matheba didn’t reveal any details about her mystery man but a video of her dressed in a Rich Mnisi orange trench coat, along with a dark man, trended on social media, piquing the curiosity of fans.

“There’s a variety of things. I have been working, I know the B Force are very annoyed with me. They feel I have been quiet but I have been working and not sharing but I’ve gone much quieter.

“That’s only because I’m 35 and the older you grow, the quieter you become and that’s because I did all the shouting and dancing when I was 20,” she said.

Matheba also shared that she has been shooting content from all her travels for her YouTube channel B*Dazzled. She explained that things had to be paused as the “country was mourning” and now things are back on track with an episode expected to drop next Friday.

Oluthando Keteyi