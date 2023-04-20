Bonang Matheba spills the tea on ‘Young, Famous & African’ and confirms she’s dating again

Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba has been confirmed in a guest-starring role in season two of the Netflix hit reality series, “Young, Famous & African”. The announcement was met with immense excitement and it saw her trending on social media since the news broke.

Matheba joined Nia Brown, Mthaux and Okay Wasabi on “The Way Up” on Y, in her first interview following the announcement. . @Bonang was slaying the morning and took it all #TheWayUp. #QueenBOnY pic.twitter.com/greCv4vfHI — Y (@Yfm) April 20, 2023 During her interview, Matheba gave her fans a much-needed update on her life, all that she has been up to, what she is working on and, of course, her being on “Young, Famous & African”. “I’m part of season two of ‘Young, Famous & African’ and it’s wonderful, it’s a guest starring role. I caused quite a riot in the 20 seconds that I’m there, but I enjoyed that,” Matheba told the presenters.

Matheba shared with the presenters that she is finding it difficult to get back into a working routine after taking time off to travel following the pandemic. She explained that her days are filled with travelling and shooting for B*Dazzled. She also dropped a bombshell when she confirmed she is dating someone. Matheba didn’t reveal any details about her mystery man but a video of her dressed in a Rich Mnisi orange trench coat, along with a dark man, trended on social media, piquing the curiosity of fans.