Bonang Matheba tackles Nathi Mthethwa on Twitter

Media personality Bonang Matheba has again called out Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Twitter. Matheba demands the minister pay South Africa’s national women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana more money after they won the Africa Women Cup of Nations semi-final against Zambia on Monday night.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Simone Kley Mthethwa congratulated the women’s team on Twitter: “It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON.” Matheba clapped back and retweeted his post with her own caption, “Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign” (sic). Matheba suggested the Minister reward the players, instead of congratulating them on social media.

Queen B also shaded the minister by touching on his plans to establish a R30 million national philharmonic orchestra. Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Louis Heyneman, slammed the proposal as duplication and a waste of taxpayers’ money. Tweeps had mixed emotions on Matheba’s views shared.

@Denny1ZW tweeted: “I love Bonang, and I say this with love but I’m not sure she understands how high salaries in sports work and how they come to be.” I love bonang, & I say this with love but I'm not sure she understands how high salaries in sports work and how they come to be. — Denny Afrika (@Denny1ZW) July 20, 2022 @breakfast_dzana: “Don’t be drama a queen... go and sponsor U13 ladies soccer league then come and speak here.” Don't be drama a queen... go and sponsor U 13 ladies soccer league then come and speak here — Breakfast (@breakfast_dzana) July 20, 2022 @Soph_nkm said: “Inequality and exploitation should not be understood. It should be fought against.”

