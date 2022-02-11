Bonang Matheba teases a House of BNG drop on Valentine's Day

Media personality Bonang Matheba seems to have something up her sleeves for her House of BNG fans. Bonang recently jetted off to Cape Town to seemingly shoot something very exciting and took to her Instagram stories to share moments that certainly piqued interest levels.

She didn't stop there. She also posted on her Instagram page a picture that had her cousin DJ, Pinky Girl, looking very dolled up. Bonang, in her caption, simply wrote a date, 14 February 2022, which happens to be Valentine's Day. She also added #BNGLovesYou #HouseofBNG, a sign that whatever she is working on has to do with her famed sparkling wine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) The former reality TV star’s post certainly has fans intrigued, and they are ready for whatever will be dropped on the day of love.

One follower commented "Bona! I am sending the money. Don't Care if Peter is up or down. Let me go pawn my car😂😂" While another just wanted to find out what Queen B has in store. @olwethu1 said, "I wonder what’s cooking mhhhh👀👑❤️❤️❤️❤️" Interestingly, Bonang did not tag House of BNG's Instagram account, and considering all the controversy surrounding the brand, fans can’t help but wonder.

In case you may have missed it or forgotten, Bonang and her former management agency are currently locked in a legal battle around the ownership of the MCC MCC and sparkling wine brand House of BNG. When Bonang announced the termination of her contract with CSA Global, it was revealed that there was a battle over who exactly owns House of BNG. CSA refuted claims by Bonang to IOL Entertainment that she brought House of BNG with her to the agency.

According to them, she joined in 2017 and the alcohol brand launched in 2019. Furthermore, the celebrity management agency said it was instrumental in the development of the House of BNG. This includes branding, naming convention, packaging, distribution while making specific mention of the sparkling wine in a can range, BNG Nectar, too.