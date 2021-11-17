Bonang Matheba tells tweeps to ‘go f*** yourselves’ for telling her to have kids

Local media personality Bonang Matheba isn’t here for people telling her what to do with her uterus. On Monday, a Twitter user posted a picture of Oprah Winfrey and Bonang asking why they don’t want to continue their legacy by having children.

“I don't understand why they don't wanna have kids so that the legacy extends,” said @RealXavier011. Another user then quote tweeted them and tagged the “Being Bonang” star, asking when she was having kids. To which Bonang responded: “Go f*** yourselves” with a heart emoji.

Go fuck yourselves. ❤️ https://t.co/E7CEyUmuYr — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) November 15, 2021 However, this doesn’t mean she’s opposed to having kids. Last month, Bonang shared some deeds about her love life. Taking to Twitter, she spoke of how she was in love with her boyfriend.

“I love this boy. Finna give him some babies,” she wrote. When fans asked who she was dating, Bonang said, “Last time I shared, ya’ll spammed his IG! Then! Pain.” This isn’t the first time she has clapped back at an online user for being in her business unprovoked.