Bonang Matheba terminates contract with CSA Global

Media personality Bonang Matheba has announced that she has terminated her contract with CSA Global. On Monday and after being relatively quiet on Twitter, the “Being Bonang” star set tongues wagging when she started posting tweets such as ”you’re a liar” and “time for everyone to know”.

She announced that she would share more when she went live on Tuesday. Opening a Space on Twitter, called Bonang Matheba Statement, the House of BNG owner said: “So, today, I wish to share with you very disturbing news… Over the last few years, I’ve been in a business relationship with a management group to represent my brand. “I put my trust in them and gave them stewardship over brand Bonang, to build and support it across all mediums including entertainment, fashion and entrepreneurship.

“Today, I announce that I’ve terminated that contract… and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. “Furthermore, I have instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives. “I will revert over the next few days with more updates, so that others can be aware of what I consider as their very unsavoury behaviour.“

In response, CSA Global said in a statement to IOL Entertainment that Bonang was in breach of multiple contracts and had been in derelict with the brands for the past six months. CSA said it had been waiting for a response from the legal letters it had sent to her lawyers and it denied the allegations made in the Space. “For the record, Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months.