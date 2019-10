Bonang Matheba to host Equanimity Awards Gala in the US









Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram Media Personality and Philanthropist Bonang Matheba will be the Awards Presenter/MC at the prestigious 4th Annual Equanimity Awards in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Equanimity Awards Gala is an annual star-studded charitable community event. Its prime purpose is to encourage growth through collaboration, uplift and honour those who are making a positive impact in the community. Categories include community achievement, humanitarian, excellence, visionary, breakthrough and leadership.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the JB Dondolo, Inc. This non-profit organisation primarily exists to provide charitable services worldwide to impoverished communities with a focus on people who cannot afford simple, basic necessities.

“I am excited to be part of an event that works so hard to change people’s lives for the better. It is important to recognize these efforts. Together we all can contribute to making a real difference in the world” said Bonang.

Bonang Matheba has a philanthropic interest in uplifting impoverished communities particularly women and girls and was recently featured in a National Geographic documentary series, Activate, about Global Citizen’s efforts to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030 (in partnership with Proctor & Gamble).

Bonang is also the recipient of this year’s Inspiration and Influence Award for the Global Social Awards.