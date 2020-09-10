Bonang Matheba to host podcast on Charlamagne tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network

Media personality Bonang Matheba is set to host her own podcast on Charlamagne tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network in partnership with iHeartMedia. According to Variety, “The Breakfast Club” and “Brilliant Idiots” host is set to launch his new podcasting network in Spring. The new venture is set to be the largest podcasting publisher dedicated to black listeners. Speaking about the launch of the podcasting network, Charlamange said: “Blackness has an immediate, culture-shifting effect on everything. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but black voices are not monolithic. “The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard.”

Matheba will host her own show, “Untitled”. The content of the Queen B’s podcast is still unknown but it’s to sure to give the people what they want. Other notable names joining the line-up include Zuri Hall with “Hot Happy Mess” and “Checking In” with Michelle Williams.

Matheba recently celebrated having the most-watched entertainment show for 2020 so far in “A Very Bonang Year”.

The two-part special, which chronicled 12 extraordinary months in the life of one of South Africa’s biggest stars, had more than 2 million viewers watching part 2 on SABC1 on Saturday, August 8.

The viewership for “A Very Bonang Year” equates to almost 21% of the total South African audience, the highest achieved by any entertainment offering in the slot this year. It also had a massive viewership of 1. 86 million for the first episode broadcast on Saturday, August 1.

In addition, the #AVeryBonangYear hashtag reached an astonishing 2.2 billion impressions over the broadcast period, showing why the entrepreneur and philanthropist has the well-earned moniker, Queen B.