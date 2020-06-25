EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba turns 33 and Mzansi is celebrating

By Entertainment Reporter

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday. 

The “Being Bonang” star shared a simple yet powerful message on her Twitter page, where she wrote: “We praise God. ❤ #B33”.

In her Instagram Stories, the star was spotted in a Rich Mnisi African print coat, dancing her way into her birthday. 

The BForce including DJ Fresh, Dr Rebecca Malope, K Naomi took to Twitter, shared sweet tributes in honour of the multi-award-winning personality.

“Cheers to another  #33YearsOfBonang!!!! Happy birthday @bonang_m! Forever your fan!!! #B33,” said DJ Fresh.

 “Happy Birthday Sis  @bonang_m...Here’s to many more…,added TV personality K Naomi.

 “Happy Birthday @bonang_m #33YearsOfBonang have a great day. God bless,” added Dr Rebecca Malope.

Birthday messages kept flooding Bonang’s timeline with fans celebrating the queen’s special day as #33YearsOfBonang topped the Twitter trends list on Thursday.

 #33YearsOfBonang! Happy birthday sis! You're loved! We hope to see and experience more of your magic! ❤️🎂🎉💐@bonang_m pic.twitter.com/CWeCpdqx0u

Bonang Matheba

