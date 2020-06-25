Bonang Matheba turns 33 and Mzansi is celebrating

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday. The “Being Bonang” star shared a simple yet powerful message on her Twitter page, where she wrote: “We praise God. ❤ #B33”.

In her Instagram Stories, the star was spotted in a Rich Mnisi African print coat, dancing her way into her birthday.

The BForce including DJ Fresh, Dr Rebecca Malope, K Naomi took to Twitter, shared sweet tributes in honour of the multi-award-winning personality.

“Cheers to another #33YearsOfBonang!!!! Happy birthday @bonang_m! Forever your fan!!! #B33,” said DJ Fresh.

“Happy Birthday Sis @bonang_m...Here’s to many more…,added TV personality K Naomi.

“Happy Birthday @bonang_m #33YearsOfBonang have a great day. God bless,” added Dr Rebecca Malope.

A happy birthday to Her Majesty, The Queen, Royal highness @bonang_m. May the Great Lord give you many more years of life. I love you sweetheart.



Birthday messages kept flooding Bonang’s timeline with fans celebrating the queen’s special day as #33YearsOfBonang topped the Twitter trends list on Thursday.

To a very close friend who turned into a sister.



Sending abundant birthday love to you! I hope today brings you as much happiness as you bring to everyone else.



Thank you for enriching my life to no end. I wish you the world.



Happy Birthday Queen @bonang_m. 🎉🥂 You wear your crown with such grace and show us every day that our dreams are valid. We love you beyond words. May God bless and keep you always. 🙏❤

