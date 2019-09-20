I can hear all the African moms already , “not in my household!” 😰 https://t.co/nGfk4cMsIK— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 18, 2019
Go stay with your constitutional court parents hayi apha kwam 😔 pic.twitter.com/KYNDoBTW6q— 🇿🇦Msiyasco🇮🇹 (@SiyabongaMtshu1) September 18, 2019
really now our kids will get totally out of control mos knowing that, they can misbehave all they want and nothing you can do as the parent. Not under my roof pic.twitter.com/2Qw1pIvgpD— Palesa (@palesakhoza) September 19, 2019
It's doesn't say anything about pinching them💆 pic.twitter.com/opblMUQJC6— #ImAwomen&Imatter I want to live freely (@kbblose) September 18, 2019
My mom said "not apha kwam, Umntu uzoyoziphatha pha kwa hell" I don't see them conforming to this one🤣🤣 besides who'd have the guts to lay a charge against their own parents?— Mya (@Mya_IsTheName) September 18, 2019
Black Child is watching the news with mom. After they have made the announcement mom signs to the child. pic.twitter.com/FT1mc2tyDT— Khumo Segaole (@khumos) September 18, 2019
No government will tell me how to discipline my child . Its discipline. Its not abuse. They must focus on child abuse and how it can be stopped otherwise bahlale phantsi if they have nothing to discuss.— PinkGloss (@pinkgloss051) September 18, 2019