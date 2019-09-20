Bonang Matheba's not one for kids being spanked by their parents at home. Picture: Instagram



The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled that corporal punishment at home was unconstitutional and Bonang Matheba had a hilarious response.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivered the Constitutional Court’s unanimous judgment that effectively outlawed spanking of children by their parents.



Justice Mogoeng said parents’ entitlement to chastise children moderately and reasonably had been used as an escape route from prosecution or conviction.

The case reached the Constitutional Court as a result of a father who attempted to invoke the common law defence of reasonable and moderate chastisement. Although he smacked and kicked his son for allegedly watching porn, the father claimed he was disciplining the child.





Following the announcement, the "Being Bonang" star tweeted: "I can hear all the African moms already 'not in my household!' "



I can hear all the African moms already , “not in my household!” 😰 https://t.co/nGfk4cMsIK — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 18, 2019





The B-Force also shared their thoughts on the judgment.

Go stay with your constitutional court parents hayi apha kwam 😔 pic.twitter.com/KYNDoBTW6q — 🇿🇦Msiyasco🇮🇹 (@SiyabongaMtshu1) September 18, 2019

really now our kids will get totally out of control mos knowing that, they can misbehave all they want and nothing you can do as the parent. Not under my roof pic.twitter.com/2Qw1pIvgpD — Palesa (@palesakhoza) September 19, 2019

It's doesn't say anything about pinching them💆 pic.twitter.com/opblMUQJC6 — #ImAwomen&Imatter I want to live freely (@kbblose) September 18, 2019

My mom said "not apha kwam, Umntu uzoyoziphatha pha kwa hell" I don't see them conforming to this one🤣🤣 besides who'd have the guts to lay a charge against their own parents? — Mya (@Mya_IsTheName) September 18, 2019

Black Child is watching the news with mom. After they have made the announcement mom signs to the child. pic.twitter.com/FT1mc2tyDT — Khumo Segaole (@khumos) September 18, 2019

No government will tell me how to discipline my child . Its discipline. Its not abuse. They must focus on child abuse and how it can be stopped otherwise bahlale phantsi if they have nothing to discuss. — PinkGloss (@pinkgloss051) September 18, 2019







