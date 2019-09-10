Bonang Matheba's sunglasses block out the sun, and her annoyance blocks out at certain fans from her Twitter account. Picture: Instagram

Some of the most influential personalities on the African continent are in the running in the inaugural African Influencer of the Year category at November's E! People’s Choice Awards. The nominees are: Bonang Matheba (South Africa), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Davido (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Nigeria), Minnie Dlamini-Jones (South Africa), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Wizkid (Nigeria) and Yemi Alade (Nigeria).

The awards ceremony pays homage to talent in the music, TV, movie industries.

While celebs have taken to social media to share their good news and get fans to cast their vote, Matheba received interesting reactions to her tweet:" Hey hey! I’ve been nominated for an E! People’s Choice Award. ߇?߇?❤️ Soooo cool!! I’ll need your help, to vote click here - http://bit.ly/InfluencerVoteNow ߒ?ߒ? #BonangMatheba #AfricanInfluencer"

Hey hey! I’ve been nominated for an E! People’s Choice Award. 🇿🇦❤️ Soooo cool!! I’ll need your help, to vote click here - https://t.co/VpdgZm5Ply 💐💕 #BonangMatheba #AfricanInfluencer pic.twitter.com/gCYY9OoLuf — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 9, 2019

However, fans are upset they can’t vote for her because they’ve been blocked on her social media account.

It’s no secret Matheba doesn’t suffer fools on social media and blocks rabble-rousers.

She told Real Goboza: “They call me Block-ang, I don’t like to argue with people, I don’t like dilo tse snaaks, loosely translated, ‘I don’t entertain negative energy, I would rather block you’. Those things really hurt me...I have 3.3 million (now 3,5m) followers on Twitter, I’ve got 2.7 milliom (now 2.9m) followers on Instagram, and 1.7 on Facebook, imagine all of that, so I have to try to keep away ‘’not so nice’ from me as much as possible.

“Sometimes when you’re quiet, people think you’re stupid, so every now and then, I need to remind people that I’m nice but I’m not stupid, and I don’t take nonsense.”

While Matheba's fans were celebrating her nomination, others felt her wrath.

I would vote #BonangMatheba but then she blocked me, will sit this one down pic.twitter.com/CDpMzigpJ1 — Anele Booi🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) September 10, 2019

If you comment nonsense about Bonang, she will block you, why are you acting suprized that ur blocked? Accept that ur blocked for talking trash, Ur a bunch of bullies. As BForce we are going to vote and she will WIN As she always does! Your votes do not count #BonangMatheba — Luciano Dee❄️ (@LucianoDee1) September 10, 2019

While the other personalities have been uncharacteristically quiet about their nomination, this good news deserves to be celebrated.

The awards ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, November 10. SA viewers can catch it on E! (DStv channel 124) from 2am on Monday morning.

In the meantime, fans can cast their vote, up to 25 times per method, per category, per day, until October 19.

* This story has been selected as study material for the National High Schools Quiz final. For more stories click here.