Bonang Matheba’s show becomes most-watched entertainment show for 2020 so far
“A Very Bonang Year” – the two-part special which chronicled 12 extraordinary months in the life of one of South Africa’s biggest stars, Bonang Matheba – saw over 2 million viewers on SABC1 watching part 2 on Saturday, August 8.
The viewership for “A Very Bonang Year” equates to almost 21% of the total South African audience and the highest achieved by any entertainment offering in the slot this year, which also had a massive viewership of 1. 86 million for the first episode broadcast Saturday, August 1.
In addition, the #AVeryBonangYear hashtag reached an astonishing 2.2 billion impressions over the broadcast period, showing why the entrepreneur and philanthropist has well-earned the moniker of Queen B.
“Overall, we are happy with the performance of the show and it proves as a good business decision on our part. We are grateful for the viewers who tuned in and generated much talk-ability,” says Sane Zondi from SABC 1.
The show is produced by Red Button Films in association with Celebrity Services Africa (C.S.A.) and Bonang Matheba Entertainment.
In the second episode of the show, viewers saw the former “Top Billing” presenter back in the USA to receive her E! Entertainment award and attended a Wild Aid gala along with Hollywood star Djimon Hounsou.
In New York, she continues apartment hunting and takes to the red carpet with The Daily Show star, Trevor Noah and then does an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on America’s biggest radio show, “The Breakfast Club”.