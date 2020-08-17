Bonang Matheba’s show becomes most-watched entertainment show for 2020 so far

“A Very Bonang Year” – the two-part special which chronicled 12 extraordinary months in the life of one of South Africa’s biggest stars, Bonang Matheba – saw over 2 million viewers on SABC1 watching part 2 on Saturday, August 8.

The viewership for “A Very Bonang Year” equates to almost 21% of the total South African audience and the highest achieved by any entertainment offering in the slot this year, which also had a massive viewership of 1. 86 million for the first episode broadcast Saturday, August 1.

In addition, the #AVeryBonangYear hashtag reached an astonishing 2.2 billion impressions over the broadcast period, showing why the entrepreneur and philanthropist has well-earned the moniker of Queen B.

“Overall, we are happy with the performance of the show and it proves as a good business decision on our part. We are grateful for the viewers who tuned in and generated much talk-ability,” says Sane Zondi from SABC 1.

The show is produced by Red Button Films in association with Celebrity Services Africa (C.S.A.) and Bonang Matheba Entertainment.