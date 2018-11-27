Bonang Matheba. Itumeleng English/ANA

Media personality and Bonang Matheba, charged with tax evasion, appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday and reportedly settled the dispute with SARS following an admission of guilt and a payment of a R30 000 fine. The businesswoman's manager, Davin Philips said that she is "happy the matter has been resolved".

“The matter has been struck off...we compiled and we look forward to moving forward. As I’ve said before, Bonang is a law-abiding citizen and she’s happy the matter has been resolved,” said Philips.

The reality TV star faced charges on her personal tax from 2008 to 2017 and company tax from 2014 to 2017. A combined 15 counts of tax evasion-related charges; 11 of which are for her personal taxes and four are related to her company.

According to TshisaLIVE the "Being Bonang" star paid R22 000 for personal taxes and R8 000 for company taxes, listed under Bonang Matheba Entertainment (Pty) Ltd.

The state prosecutor informed the court that Matheba had paid an admission of guilt fine and therefore they were requesting that the matter be removed from the court. The request was granted by the judge.