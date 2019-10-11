Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
The series finale of "Being Bonang" is set to air on Friday, October 11 and the star of the show is more that happy it's come to an end. 

Bonang Matheba revealed that making season three of her hit reality show "Being Bonang" was "one of the worst working experiences of my life".

The star took to Twitter to reveal this,  in her tweet she also said that one day she would tell everyone why. 
This past season viewers were given a front show seat to the celebrities life which included the launch of her sparkling wine, her trip to Prague and a behind the scenes glimpse of how she prepared to host the Miss South Africa pageant. 

Although filming the show was difficult, many fans thought that Queen B still gave it her best. 

See how tweeps reacted:
"Being Bonang" is produced by Barleader, the brainchild of Legend Manqele.