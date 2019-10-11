Bonang says filming reality show was the 'worst working experience'









Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram The series finale of "Being Bonang" is set to air on Friday, October 11 and the star of the show is more that happy it's come to an end.



The star took to Twitter to reveal this, in her tweet she also said that one day she would tell everyone why. Bonang Matheba revealed that making season three of her hit reality show "Being Bonang" was "one of the worst working experiences of my life".

....making Being Bonang Season 3 was one of the worst working experiences of my life!! Glad it’s ending..... remind me to tell ya’ll why one day! ❤️ — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 11, 2019

This past season viewers were given a front show seat to the celebrities life which included the launch of her sparkling wine, her trip to Prague and a behind the scenes glimpse of how she prepared to host the Miss South Africa pageant.





Although filming the show was difficult, many fans thought that Queen B still gave it her best.





See how tweeps reacted:

But you STILL gave us heat!! I Stan a lemonade making Queen 👑 — Big Deal (@Mosa_KaiserSA) October 11, 2019

We love you and support you in whatever you do. — Gemaén Jordan Taylor (@GemaenTaylor) October 11, 2019

Your professionalism is unmatched. That's one thing I love about you, one couldn't even see that. Thank you for an amazing three seasons 💕💕💕 — lesego. (@leesego_) October 11, 2019

"Being Bonang" is produced by Barleader, the brainchild of Legend Manqele.