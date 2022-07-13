Bonang shocks Mzansi by offering to sit on Banele Mbere of Major League DJz's face

Almost exactly three years on since they were first rumoured to be dating, Bonang Matheba seems to have confirmed through a rather explicit Instagram story that she and Banele Mbere, one half of Major League DJz, are an item.
"Come home so I can sit on your face," the post read. On first glance it isn't apparently clear who she's referring to until you see the tag right at the top of the post: @_aluwell_ (Banele Mbere's IG handle).
It's been three years since rumours first emerged that the pair were an item after Queen B seemed to reveal that she had a boyfriend with a typically cryptic Tweet.
“....my baby & I, gon’ have a wonderful life..,” Bonang tweeted in 2019.
At the time people speculated on several names but one particular one seemed to stick after @Rasemetse_ responded. “DJ neh????,” along with a screenshot of the Major League DJz’ Twitter account.
When other tweeps probed why he thought it was one of them, he posted several pictures of Bonang and Banele together in public on several occasions, with the caption: “Connect the dots.”
Since Bonang's post on Tuesday, Twitter has been abuzz with comments.
Many have been commenting on the irony that Bonang used to date AKA, and Banele used to date Nadia Nakai, and now the couples seem to have switched.
"Major league was dating Nadia, mega was dating Bonang. Now bonang is dating major league and Nadia is dating mega. Iwishy wishy https://t.co/YlfR5QKt79," shared @DrHlabalingene.
@HermaineM added, "Wait... Bonang is Dating the same Major League guy that dated Nadia Nakai? AKA now dating the same Nadia that dated Major League DJ? 😳"
"Nadia use to date one of the major league brothers then moved to AKA," said @babalwaxaki.
"Bonang use to date AKA and moved to date one of the major league brothers. DJ Zinhle was betrayed by Bonang emthathela uAKA. Yi wishy wishy!!!"
