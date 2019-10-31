Bonang Matheba has won the newest and hottest contested category in the E! People’s Choice Awards, “African Influencer of the Year”.
The E! People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans and this is the first time, on a global scale, that E! Is recognizing some of Africa’s most iconic and influential talent.
The star studded awards ceremony will take place on the November 10th, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.
“I am honoured to be the first to receive this award, especially as the world turns its attention to the African continent. Africa is special and unique and I want to congratulate all my fellow nominees who make our continent proud with their amazing talent,” said Bonang.