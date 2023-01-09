Bonga Percy Vilakazi’s post of Musa Mthombeni’s gospel debut album has fans in stitches

In life, it is very important to surround yourself with a circle of friends who you are able to joke around with and it seems doctor and media personality Musa Mthombeni is blessed with them. Mthombeni is currently on holiday with his beautiful wife, Miss South Africa 2015 Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. The couple kicked off their holiday just before New Year’s Eve in New York and are now in Cancun, Mexico.

Mthombeni’s good friend, award-winning writer Bonga Percy Vilakazi, has shared on Instagram how the good doctor is living it up, using money that was meant to be used to promote his debut gospel album. In his post, Vilakazi shared how he had worked so hard on helping his friend achieve their vision of being a singing sensation. “Joy cometh in the morning, but there was no joy when I woke up this morning, just sadness. I smelt of regret.

“As we speak, @drmusamthombeni is in America, spending money that was meant to be used to promote his debut gospel album; an album I worked so hard on after he had a vision of being a singing sensation; and because I wanted to empower him, I called on all my friends to help him. “I’m talking superstars! Jiki jiki, umuntu is going with his wife to the States,” he wrote. In his post, Percy Vilakazi shared the cover art for the album and the track list for the album: “Heaven is my home (In the Vaal)”.

He also tagged the collaborators of the project and left a disclaimer that the post would be deleted pending a lawsuit by Mthombeni. “A big thank-you to all the artists who assembled and selflessly lent their gifts to this now null-and-void once-in-a-lifetime project. “@andilencube @khayamthethwa @aya_ntanzi @bokang_m @joyouscelebration @thapelojsebogodi @kholekamusic @clementmaosa @fratpacker @kellykhumaloza @missymisdemeanorelliott @robot_boii @thembiseete_ @sindi_dlathu @jrafrika @langamav @mnqobinxumalo @brendamtambo @ntokozombambo,” he wrote.

