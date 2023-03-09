Bongani Mtolo resigns from Radio 2000

The recent shuffle within the SABC-owned radio stations has seen many DJs leaving their positions to take up others or leaving the station altogether. Recently, Metro FM confirmed that popular DJ Mo Flava will exit the station after eight years. His last day on air was Tuesday, March 7.

Now, Radio 2000’s breakfast show host, Bongani Mtolo, has taken to Instagram to share that he has decided not to renew his contract with the station after being with them for two years. Mtolo was a part of “The Take Off” breakfast show from 6am to 9am daily, along with Nonala Tose and Lonwabo Nkohla. The Liberty Award-winning presenter wrote: “I’ve decided not to renew my contract with @radio2000_za, this will be my last month on the show. Thank you for the opportunity.

“Thank you to the team Nala, Lonwabo, Thabo, Dineo and Aviwe. We did amazing things together. We were voted as the Best Breakfast show in the country back to back (Liberty radio awards) namanje kusaphethe thina. “The show is now making money, we attracted advertising, talkability. The one thing I’m most proud of we had fun. “And to the 2 million Gang Gang thank you for rocking with me. danko! Bongani Mtolo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bongani mtolo (@bonganimtolo_) Mtolo started as a technical producer at East Coast Radio before given the opportunity to host his first-ever show, “Late Night Weekends with Bongani Mtolo”, between 12 midnight and 3am. He later won the hearts of many when he moved on to host “East Coast Urban” between 6pm and 9pm, making his show the largest late-night show in KwaZulu-Natal. He also hosted the afternoon drive show before moving to Radio 2000 to replace Phat Joe.

Mtolo’s fans were shocked and sad to hear the news. “This is sad news😢. I started listening to Radio2000 because of this breakfast show, Thank you for such great Radio experience 🙌❤️. I've got so much love for you and your team,” wrote @magz_mabitsela. @kekesebalo commented: “I’m so sad, Your work ethics have been nothing short of motivational Bongs. I will always remember you. I was never a fan of Radio 2000, but after I have listened to you and your 2 million gang, I developed love for Radio 2000, wishing you nothing but the best on your new endeavors ❤️😢.”