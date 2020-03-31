Bonnie Mbuli calls out Masechaba Ndlovu's second Twitter blunder
South African celebrities have slammed Masechaba Ndlovu in what appears to be her second Twitter blunder in a matter of days.
Former "Afternoon Express" presenter and actress Bonnie Mbuli and actress Nokuthula Mavuso both called out Masechaba when she retweeted and shared a video from young influencer Valdo and his father which attempted to spread the message of adhering to the president's guidelines to stay at home, use elbow greetings and wash your hands.
Although the video seemed like it was made to educate people, people were offended by the use of a "fake" Asian language.
This did not sit well with many people who watched the video.
T hey expressed their shock and disappointment that the Ndlovu saw nothing wrong with sharing the video which had great potential to be received by many as racist and insensitive.
Mbuli said that the video was tone deaf.
"I appreciate all efforts being made to educate South Africans about Covid-19, but the video of father and son speaking fake Chinese is tone-deaf, cringeworthy and loaded with prejudiced rhetoric," she said.
Although Masechaba deleted the tweet, Nokuthula Mavuso replied to her saying "This is not it, sisi. Abort."
I’m also concerned that little Valdo is involved in things that adults could have avoided, he doesn’t know better.🤦🏽♀️— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 30, 2020
This is not it, sisi. Abort. https://t.co/2IK8tlUn26— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) March 30, 2020
This comes after the new spokesperson for the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, tweeted that 116 people had died from Covid-19 in South Africa.
All Masechaba did was to post a video trying to spread the message /content of this video, but little did she know the language used migh be a problem.— #StayAtHome🇿🇦 (@itsBlackRoseSA) March 30, 2020
Like many of us, our focus was on the message. Yes it is no excuse for some1 in her position but we all missed the angle. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/SimQc4UOAY