Bonnie Mbuli claps back at critics of polyandry

As the debate around legalising polyandry in South Africa continues, more celebrities are adding their voices to the issue.

This week actress and television presenter Bonnie Mbuli has weighed in on the hot topic.

The Department of Home Affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act earlier this month.

One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry.

This would allow a woman to be married to more than one man at the same time. At the moment, only polygamy is recognised in South Africa, which means men can have more than one wife.

The star got involved in the debate when the leader of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Kenneth Meshoe made a comment on the issue. The conservative politician questioned what would happen if the husbands of one woman all wanted to be intimate with her on the same night.

His question caught the attention of Bonnie who shared her thoughts, saying polyandry isn’t that different from monogamy as a woman has the choice to be with whichever man she chooses.

“The same thing that happens when she has one man.

“She gets to decide who she wants to sleep with at any given time, and anyway women have far more stamina than men so azishe!” said Bonnie.

The same thing that happens when she has one man , she gets to decide who she wants to sleep with at any given time, and anyway women have far more stamina than men so azishe ! 💃🏽 https://t.co/QXoHbsqn8b — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 16, 2021

She also went on to add how men were hot under the collar reading the positive responses from women across the country.

“The men are so pressed, kwaaaaak! Lalela, sharing is caring!" wrote Bonnie.

The men are so pressed, kwaaaaak! Lalela, sharing is caring ! 🥳 — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 16, 2021

Just this week popular polygamist Musa Mseleku was dragged by social media users for his anti-polyandry views.

Musa was invited to share his views in an interview on eNCA about whether polyandry should be made legal in SA.

The clip from the show featuring Musa and cultural activist Nokuzola Mndende, slamming the proposal, went viral on Twitter.

Social media users dragged both Musa and Nokuzola.

The “Uthando Nes'thembu” reality show star outlined his view that polygamy was backed by culture and entrenched in years of tradition.

He said that he believed that polyandry was a misguided attempt by activists to equalise men and women.

He also labelled polyandry as an attack on the institution of marriage.

“This is a mere straightforward attack on the only institution that should be protected and preserved — which is marriage.

I do not even understand where those activists are coming from ... I think maybe they are driven by so much trying to portray certain things as equality, whereas they don’t understand the fundamentals of where we (polygamists) are coming from with the institution of marriage.

“Polygamy does not just exist because a man has got a desire to have many wives,” said Musa.

A proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage has sparked a major debate. The proposal has also raised a number of cultural questions. Cultural activist, Nokuzola Mndende and polygamist, Musa Mseleku spoke to eNCA earlier in the week. #Dstv403 pic.twitter.com/jPjPupkc83 — eNCA (@eNCA) May 15, 2021

The Durban businessman first rose to fame back in 2018 when the Mzansi Magic's polygamy-themed “Uthando Nes'thembu” hit South African screens.

The reality show gave viewers a front-row seat into how Musa, his four wives (MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe) and 10 children navigate life individually and as a unit with the lifestyle.