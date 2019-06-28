Bonnie Mbuli vs Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

The Colourism debate turned messy as Bonnie Mbuli and Pearl Thusi got into a twar. Thusi got into a lengthy rant on social media, which started on Wednesday, when Twitter followers insinuated that the star's success is built on her complexion and not really her talent.

BET award-winning rapper Sho Madjozi was also dragged into the debacle.

Amid the Twitter storm, Mbuli also joined in the heated debate - and all hell broke lose.

She wrote: "So when a light skinned actress complains abt the one or two roles they didn’t get coz they weren’t dark enuf; I’m like but the part ur crying abt was being the slave who gets raped and beat up in the thing, ppl who look like u have never had to be in that position to begin with"

Though her name was not mentioned in the post, the "Quantico" star took it personally, reiterating that she didn't become successful because of her skin tone. Hitting back at Mbuli, she wrote: "You have absolutely no clue which other parts I didn't get but because it makes you feel better to believe my acting career is working out only because I'm light skinned.

"And for someone who survived depression and wrote a book about it you sure have love spreading negativity."

This triggered the twar that saw Bonnie and Pearl trending, with rapper Emtee also dragged into the the mix. The former "Afternoon Express" host argued that her initial comment was not about Thusi.

"Pearl, this isn’t about you, you can’t place yourself at the centre of such a huge issue, it can’t be reduced to a twar, I don’t know your shoe size but if you feel like it fits, then wear it!"

But Thusi hit back, telling Mbuli to pluck up the courage to address it with her directly.

"And bonnie. Grow some balls and talk to me directly. I respected your position last time but I've realised you just dislike me. Only you know why & there's nothing I can do to change that. Just leave me alone. You also have that option. You're so tiring. But nice book anyway."

Then things just got ugly when Bonnie suggested that Emtee, who made a song about Thusi in 2015, actually made Thusi's career.

Shots were fired:

