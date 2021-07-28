Bonolo Molosiwa believes it’s her time to shine on Kaya FM

Media personality Bonolo “Bee Sting” Molosiwa is the latest addition to Kaya FM family, a dream come true for the Mahikeng born star. Labelled “Madibuseng of radio” the bubbly personality says she’s ready to dazzle on her own brand new show “The Hive”, on Friday and Saturday, between 6pm and 9pm.

Reflecting on this great milestone Molosiwa reveals: “One sunny day when I was in my early twenties in the 1990s, I walked into Kaya 959 with my CV knowing absolutely no one. This was when Kaya was still at Newtown. ”You can say this has been a lifelong dream. Sbongile Mtjale has always been an advocate for uplifting and increasing the numbers of women in the radio industry. “These are conversations that we have had for many years, and I believe she felt it was time for me to shine!”

With a radio career dating back to the late 90’s, Molosiwa discovered her passion for radio and music while working at the campus radio station at the University of Free State. She then moved to the University of the North West and continued as a presenter on campus radio. She later moved to Lesedi FM to “learn about the business of radio as a sales assistance,” before joining YOU FM.

Molosiwa says with her background in radio she doesn’t anticipate her transition “being challenging.” “As long as there is good music and good vibes the rest will fall into place,” admits the star. And she’s promising Kaya her listeners nothing but fun to keep lockdown blues at bay.

“Covid-19 has made us become more aware of celebrating each and every moment, so it’s important that I serve entertainment that will make you smile. “As a Sama 27 judge, I am a huge advocate for South African music, so you can expect a lot of interactions with South African and African artists, plus goa gonna monate! (It’s going to be a vibe).” She counts her inspirations in the radio arena as long-time and respected broadcasters Brenda Sisane and Thuli Moagi.