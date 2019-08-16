Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly. Picture: Instagram

Television presenter and choreographer, Bontle Modiselle and partner rapper Priddy Ugly are expecting their first child. They shared the news via their respective social media platforms.

Modiselle posted a picture of herself wearing a monochrome kimono which showed her baby bump, accompanied by a tribute to her partner as they celebrated a decade of love.

She wrote:”10 years of our love has given life to our first love. A culmination of who we are and what we have become. We’ve done many great things, together and individually, but none as incredible as this. There’s no way to describe how this feels, but I feel everything all at once, intensely so.

"For the first time, I feel superhuman. But above all, I’m abundantly blessed by God to be chosen to mother a child with the man I truly love, coming into a family who can’t wait to meet them.

Thank you for the greatest gift of my life @priddy_ugly 👑❤️. I LOVE YOU!

The proud father to-be-announced their pregnancy via a music video. In the video, Modiselle is seen wearing satin gold and black gown, completing the look with a gold fringing hairband. In the image posted on his Instagram, they are looking into each other’s eyes, with Priddy Ugly holding Modiselle's baby bump.

He also paid a tribute to his partner.

"In the 10th Year celebration of our union, I dedicate this to our unborn child & my loving partner. The future of Africa lies in the bond, the growth & unity of the African family, as well as our support & faith in it.

It takes a community to raise a child.

We are grateful & thankful to have been blessed with the opportunity to raise the next generation of Africa.

You deserve the world @bontle.modiselle - congratulations, I LOVE YOU 🤰🏾🌍♥️

Congratulatory messages started flooded in their timelines:

"❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations Guys! 😭❤️ Oh bethuna!!," wrote TV presenter and new mom L oot Love.

"We love you brother 😍😍😍@priddy_ugly. Thank you for everything," commented Bontle's sister and model Refilwe Modiselle.





"Big blessings!!!," added rapper Frank Casino.





"Baby ❤️👑 congratulations 💐Agaa man ‘this is beautiful," commented actress T hembi Seete.



"Congratulations Mama and papa @priddy_ugly," added Congratulations Mama and papa," added rapper and TV personality Boity.

Watch the full video below, Rick Jade - Bonita. Bonita’ is Portuguese for 'beautiful'. The song which the rapper said it's beautiful dedication to his unborn child and the mother that’s giving them life.



