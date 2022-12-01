Bontle Modiselle is a now a Guinness World record holder

Dancer Bontle Modiselle can add “Guinness World record holder” to her list of achievements.
A total of 250 dancers attempted the mega dance in Soweto as part of a celebration of the proudly South African music and dance style.
And the record title was certainly proudly earned!
Taking to Instagram, a proud Modiselle reflected on the achievement, calling it a "true honour".
"We did it @quintusjansen! Thank you so much for trusting me with this. A true honour! Shoutout to my bro @alfakat__ on the fire production of the music. Thank you to @tllhogi_m & @kananelo_n_ who were my amazing support – I’m blessed and happy to share moments with you two,” she wrote.
“To every dancer who came and showed up, thank you for making it all possible. It would have been nothing without you. This is an incredible moment for South African Dance History to be cherish forever!🥹🫶🏾❤️😭," Modiselle added.
Her post was filled with messages congratulating her on the achievement, which certainly doesn’t come around every day.
TV personality Minnie Dlamini wrote: “Congratulations darling ❤️.”
Zanelepotelwa wrote: “I LOVE LOVE LOVE TO SEE IT!!! CONGRATULATIONS BONTLE😍😍😍🥰🥰🤩🤩🤩👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️.”
Alfakat__ wrote: “History has been made sis 🥹🔥🚀 GOD DID!!!”
Modiselle has earned herself a reputable name when it comes to choreography in the country. International singer Kelly Rowland turned to her dance studio for lessons in April this year when she visited South Africa.
In January, Modiselle opened up her own dance studio in Maboneng, Johannesburg, which offers dance classes from beginner level to advanced.