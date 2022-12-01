Bontle Modiselle is a now a Guinness World record holder

A total of 250 dancers attempted the mega dance in Soweto as part of a celebration of the proudly South African music and dance style.

"We did it @quintusjansen! Thank you so much for trusting me with this. A true honour! Shoutout to my bro @alfakat__ on the fire production of the music. Thank you to @tllhogi_m & @kananelo_n_ who were my amazing support – I’m blessed and happy to share moments with you two,” she wrote.

“To every dancer who came and showed up, thank you for making it all possible. It would have been nothing without you. This is an incredible moment for South African Dance History to be cherish forever!🥹🫶🏾❤️😭," Modiselle added.

Her post was filled with messages congratulating her on the achievement, which certainly doesn’t come around every day.

TV personality Minnie Dlamini wrote: “Congratulations darling ❤️.”