Brenda Ngxoli thanks fans for outpouring of love after opening up about livestock looting and bullying

Award-winning actress and farmer Brenda Ngxoli has taken to her social media platform to extend her gratitude to her fans for their outpouring of love and support following a recent series of unfortunate events that took place at her homestead. “Over the past couple of days, my family and I have faced challenges after which I subsequently posted about,” wrote Ngxoli.

“I would like to thank everyone for their love, support, prayers and advice. Umntu ngumuntu nga banti (I am because you are). In my hour of distress, you were there for me. Thank you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@brendangxoli) This comes after “The Queen” actress had shared some of the challenges of being a woman farmer in her Eastern Cape village, citing that she has over the years endured “bullying” and livestock theft. “As female farmer si hleli ka kubi ezilalini (we are ill-treated in the villages). Over the past three years, I have lost hundreds of livestock. Aggressiveness on the daily. Kufuneka so yike (people are constantly trying to intimidate us)...”

She continued highlighting the devastating rise of livestock theft in many rural areas. She wrote: “Lomhlaba wokhokho wethu (this land of our forefathers) does not belong to a selected few. No siduko sithile (no one) should terrorize another. No gender should bully and steal from another. “Our kraals are running empty because Livestock theft and village crime is going unnoticed.”

She added that a group of male thieves showed up at the home, carrying sticks, trying to rob her of what was left of her livestock. She revealed that the thieves attempted to steal her pets too. “Goodness Gracious they even stealing my Dogs and Cats! What is this looting mentality that has entered the Lives of our people? Doing Criminal Activities in large groups?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@brendangxoli) The actress's posts raised a lot of concern about her safety.

