Bring back Katlego Maboe or did you replace him with Elana Afrika, demand fans

Media personality Katlego Maboe may be given another chance to “chencha dai deng” judging by the overwhelming support he is receiving from fans across the country. The former OUTsurance presenter could be gracing our small screens again after the “Bring Back Katlego Maboe” petition received just under 74 600 signatures and still counting. The change.org petition was launched by Lindy KaMahlobo in October just days after cheating and abuse allegations were levelled against Maboe by his estranged girlfriend Monique Muller. In her petition, KaMahlobo urged South Africans to rally behind the star and help revoke OUTsurance and SABC Expresso’s decision to take Maboe off air. The petition reads: “KATLEGO MABOE is he not allowed to have a "personal life? I am not condoning his behaviour of cheating on his partner but this young man is human after all and I feel this woman took their internal bedroom or home affairs to the outside world of which it doesn't concern us and it doesn't concern his work as well.

“If Outsurance doesn’t bring Katlego back this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott Outsurance until you bring the poor guy back on our screens again.”

This comes after Maboe was embroiled in a cheating scandal in which Muller accused him of giving her an STD (sexually transmitted disease).

In the video that went viral, Maboe admits to having an affair with Nikita Murray, a former Outsurance employee.

Shortly afterwards, Maboe was suspended from SABC 3’s “The Expresso Show” and Outsurance announced the removal of all his TV adverts.

The decision didn’t sit well with fans of Maboe, demanding that the star be reinstated. Fans expressed their views on social media, with many insisting that it’s unfair that Maboe had to lose his job due to his private affairs.

“Cheating happens in pretty much every household (couple)...I wonder how many people would still have their jobs if all cheating scandals would be handled in this manner, “commented Tsangompa Nkosiyethu on Facebook.

Fans are still showing massive support to Maboe, with many demanding to know if Elana Afrika has replaced him in the OUTsurance ads.

Below are some of the fans’ reactions on social media.

So Elena Afrika is the new Outsurance girl?🤣 are they not friends with @KatlegoMaboe — Zinhle Gumede (@ZinhleGums) January 4, 2021

Outsurance replaced Katlego Maboe with Elana Afrika. — Kandis!🧱 (@kandiskardash) January 3, 2021

What the crap is Outsurance doing with this Elana Afrika ad campaign? It looks a cheap, waterred diwn version of Katlego Maboe's. They should have left the drivers rather — GreatlyGifted21 (@GreatlyGifted21) January 4, 2021

We want Katlego Maboe back on TV — Gross TURMOIL (@GrossTurmoil) January 4, 2021