Bucy Radebe dragged for disrespecting Rebecca Malope

South Africa is outraged after the alleged mistreatment of the queen of gospel Dr Rebecca Malope, by Bucy Radebe’s management. And it seems Malope is not taking the incident lying down. In an email sent to IOL Entertainment by her manager Nolu Malope, Dr Malope is set to take legal action against Radebe and her management team.

According to her manager, an official statement will be issued in due time. “Unfortunately, at this point, we cannot comment on the incident that occurred at Sun City prior to the performance because legal proceedings have begun to remedy the situation,” read the email. “Once the matter has been settled, we will release a statement and Dr Rebecca will personally comment on the situation thereafter. In the meantime, we also don't want to exacerbate the situation by sharing Dr Rebecca's account of events,” read the email.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Dr Malope’s daughter Thandeka Malope demanded that Bucy’s team issue an apology to her mother for the incident that took place backstage, leaving her mother humiliated and embarrassed. In her post, Thandeka claims that her mother is now being threatened as well. She tweeted: “We understand that Bucy was not aware of what happened backstage when this happened but now you should know and still no contact, no apology.

“Instead, we receive threats from the management, after my mom expressed her hurt on Twitter. On Sunday, May 1, Dr Malope tweeted: “I am so hurt, I've never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I thought I'd be fine this morning but I'm not ok. South Africa, please pray for my heart to be mended 🙏🏾” I am so hurt, I've never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I thought I'd be fine this morning but I'm not ok. South Africa please pray for my heart to be mended 🙏🏾 — Dr. Rebecca Malope (@DrRebeccaMalope) May 1, 2022 Fans started to enquire about the incident that got their fave feeling “disrespected”, until a similar message appeared under Bucy’s comments section.

The message has since been deleted. She wrote: “#Teambucy decided to continue with our last song as they left Sun City Entertainment Centre😭 The amount of love we saw last night was out of this world.🙏” The star also took the time to thank the guest artist with a note on Instagram that read: “Good morning, let me thank everybody who supported us last night in Sun City... We had a wonderful 5 hours. I enjoyed every moment with you. Big thanks to @vusinova1, @dr_rebeccamalope,JabuHlongwane and @BabaMakitaza… 🙏🙏🙏🔥❤️”

When one of the followers, media personality Mohale Motaung responded by saying the event was “beautiful and amazing”, Dr Malope's response to Mohale Motaung’s was: “I wish I had the same experience as you." She added: “In 34 years of my career, I’ve never been disappointed and disrespected. I hope it never happens again.” On Saturday, April 30, Gospel music lovers almost filled Sun City Superbowl to the brim to celebrate and be part of Bucy’s live recording of the singer’s latest gospel album.

Bucy featured some of her fan favourite artists, including Dr Rebecca Malope, Vusi Nova, and Pastor Jabu Nkabinde. Judging from the snippets on social media, fans were treated to spectacular performances, the concert even continued outside of the auditorium. Meanwhile, a Twitter user, who goes by the name @NeoModihapula, shared a post by a witness, describing the incident that happened backstage, where Dr Malope was told to “f*** off”.

“On Saturday, we attended Bucy’s live recording where Dr Rebecca Malope was invited as one of the guest artists. For someone of her calibre, she didn’t deserve the treatment she got. “She was treated unfairly and even told to ‘f*** off’ if she wanted to, by the manager of the main artist,” read the post. “I happened to hear the conversation and see everything unfold, and my heart was broken by what transpired. This indicated a lack of respect for mistreatment.

“You have seen her comments on social media about what happened and she says: ‘I have never been disrespected like this in my whole life’. But Dr Rebecca, being herself, went on stage to perform and honour her invite.” Reporting on the unfortunate incident that happened to Dr Rebecca Malope on the 30th April 2022. pic.twitter.com/dxbirK5uLk — Neo Modihapula (@NeoModihapula) May 3, 2022 Fans of Dr Malope took to different social media platforms to express their dismay at the alleged mistreatment. Below are some of the reactions.

“Someone tell Bucy Radebe & her husband that Dr. Rebecca Malope is one musician who has been reigning in the industry for over 30 years. The disrespect they gave Mam Rebecca can bury her music career for good, you don't mess with servants of God like that,” tweeted @KabeloMohlah02. Someone tell Bucy Radebe & her husband that Dr. Rebecca Malope is one musician who has been reigning in the industry for over 30 years.



The disrespect they gave Mam Rebecca can bury her music career for good, you don't mess with servants of God like that. pic.twitter.com/0sYIGNGbTp — MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) May 3, 2022 “What Bucy Radebe's manager did to Dr Rebecca Malope can never be forgotten. Mam Rebecca is a Legend she deserves to be treated with respect. She worked so hard for her name.