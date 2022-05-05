Bucy Radebe’s manager denies insulting Rebecca Malope

Bucy Radebe’s manager, Thapelo Thoboke denies insulting and mistreating gospel singer Rebecca Malope on Saturday, April 30. In a letter sent to Malope, Thoboke has issued an “unconditional apology” for the incident that occurred during Radebe’s recent live recording concert at Sun City Superbowl.

Thoboke insists that the dispute between him and Malope’s manager was over certain changes to the song, of which he was not informed, shortly before Malope was due to perform. Thoboke wrote: “I would like to convey my sincere and unconditional apology to yourself over issues that were not even meant for your ears, of which an altercation between myself and your manager offended you somehow. “Yes, emotions were high but in my sane and sober state, I’m fully aware that at no stage did I insult anybody, what I uttered was that if the song is not done the way we planned it on our recording, it will lose the whole idea of honouring you …”

He went on to explain that after this unfortunate turn of events, Malope withdrew from the song. “I sincerely apologise for any hurt that the altercation may have caused, and further note the letter was written by your management company asking us not to release the song, which was also my view considering how it was done on the night and some administration issues I picked after the recording.” Thoboke said Radebe hoped that the incident would not taint their relationship.

“We will still honour any invitation from yourself if you wish to have Bucy collaborating with you on your future project.” After the show, Radebe took to social media to thank the guest artists. She wrote: “Good morning, let me thank everybody who supported us last night in Sun City … “We had a wonderful 5 hours. I enjoyed every moment with you. Big thanks to @vusinova1, @dr_rebeccamalope, Jabu Hlongwane and @BabaMakitaza.”

When one of the followers, media personality Mohale Motaung, responded by saying the event was “beautiful and amazing”, Malope's response to him was: “I wish I had the same experience as you.” She added: “In 34 years of my career, I’ve never been disappointed and disrespected. I hope it never happens again.” When IOL Entertainment reached out to Malope’s team, her manager, Nolu Malope, revealed that she would be taking action against Radebe and her management team.

According to her manager, an official statement would be issued. “Unfortunately, at this point, we cannot comment on the incident that occurred at Sun City prior to the performance because legal proceedings have begun to remedy the situation,” read the email. “Once the matter has been settled, we will release a statement and Dr Rebecca will personally comment on the situation thereafter.