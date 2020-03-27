Buhle Samuels' sarcasm about coronavirus does not sit well with tweeps

At least that is what "Muvhango" actress Buhle Samuels thought when she tweeted something, however it did not sit well with social media users.

Taking to Twitter, the actress expressed that something positive could come out of the 21 day lockdown. With everyone worrying about the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa and with the Department of Health announcing the first deaths, you would think some humour would be appreciated.





“I think one of the positive things that will come from the Covid-19 lockdown is no crime for a whole 21 days! It is said a habit can be formed/broken in 21 days, let’s hope thieves can learn better ways to behave in society!”, she tweeted.

Feeling attacked, she went on to further tweet that she was being sarcastic.





Feeling attacked, she went on to further tweet, "Some [of] you need to have a little more humour! If you believe from just one tweet I’ve posted that I believe people can just stop being thieves in 21 days then I think you need to worry more about yourself!” she said.

Her tweet was not received well by some users who pointed out that people will lose their jobs over the lockdown and that criminals in Mzansi will adapt to the new environment.Buhle defended herself by saying she was being sarcastic.