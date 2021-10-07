Bujy issues statement about physical altercation with Boity after audio leak

Local radio DJ and podcaster Bujy Bikwa has issued a statement regarding the physical altercation between media personality Boity Thulo and himself. Following reports of the incident, the “Wuz Dat” rapper confirmed that she was assaulted and revealed that she had opened a case with the police, following the incident.

Now, Bujy has come forward to share his version of the event. In a statement shared on his Instagram page he said: “I have been through the most rough, emotional and difficult time the past few days, regarding allegations against me, of GBV. “In no way do I condone such behaviour and actions that occurred on the night, however, I feel victimised as I was not given the opportunity to relay my side of the story.

“After the incident took place, I tried to reach out to the said complainant in many ways available to me, but with no success. “I then spoke to my management team and advised them about what had transpired on Tuesday evening, and what I had tried to achieve in resolving the matter before the necessity of taking further actions. “I have been accused of GBV, which in no way sits well with me, as I have been labelled as an abuser – which I am not – and it saddens me to see how this has spiralled out, with people believing and siding with one side of a story,” said Bujy in his statement.

He goes on to detail the insults thrown his way before things became physical, stating that he was kicked and punched too. “I was verbally abused and told that my surname has no relation to who I am and, because of that, that is why my career is not going anywhere in terms of growth, in-fact ’what is it that I do in the media industry because I'm actually nothing!’ “Furthermore, during a verbal confrontation, I was then physically assaulted, being kicked and punched, while being told that (’I'm a man, I'm a man’) I must take it.

“The pain and suffering of having to let a woman abuse me verbally and physically, while trying to contain myself, and holding her hands to stop was not enough, until witnesses managed to defuse the situation. “That did not make matters subtle, as I was continually insulted. With a glass in my hand, I unintentionally threw it out of frustration, without any intention to cause physical harm, I do, however, acknowledge that matters could have been handled in a different way and I sincerely do apologise for how it ended,” said Bujy. He ended his statement by saying that he had opened a counter case against Boity, citing his pain from injuries, after being held in police custody for seven days.

“With that being said, I also opened a counter case of common assault against the culprit for physically attacking me and, after being in pain from the injuries I sustained for seven days, being held in police custody, I have received medical attention and have filed my medical records towards my counter case. “I do trust and believe that justice will be fairly served and ask that speculations be just that, as the matter is being handled by law enforcement, and further investigations are still under way. “During this difficult time, I request space and respect on the matter, and will reserve further comment on this platform,” said Bujy.

This comes after audio was shared with The Citizen and then posted on social media, where Bujy and Boity can be heard berating and insulting each other. The insults occurred after Boity, who is also a sangoma, started giving unsolicited readings. "Is this how weak you are? With such aggressiveness?" Bujy asks Boity in the clip.

“I’m a bigger person than him. Everyone thinks he’s like … no one. No one know(s) who he is,” says Boity in the clip. “He’s like a nobody. Every time he shows up anywhere, why is this guy even around?” she adds. “I can receive that. I can receive that. It’s fine,” responds Bujy.

Someone can then be heard making a reference to Sodom and Gomorrah, before Bujy calls Thulo’s ancestors fake. “O tswasitse masepa, my love!” shouts Bujy at Boity. He then accuses her of lying and makes reference to her mother’s genitals. “This is still okay, let’s see where your career goes!” replies Boity.

The people in the audio clip can then be heard shouting “no” in a moment that sounds like a reaction to Bujy emptying his drink all over Boity. He tells the crowd that he can do it again because “nobody says such bullsh**”. “You’re just a fat f****** baby. Nobody knows who the f*** you are,” adds Boity and Bujy screams “everybody is gonna know who the f*** I am after I f*** Boity up”. The sounds of glass breaking and screams can then be heard, before someone yells “that’s a cut” and “guys, can we defuse this?”