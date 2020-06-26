Burna Boy claps back at Sho Madjozi after she calls him a bully

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Remember when British rapper Stormzy released the remix to "Own It" which featured Burna Boy and Sho Madjozi but days later it was removed? Well, Mzansi's very own Sho thinks she knows exactly why that happened. According to the "John Cena" hitmaker, the remix was removed after Burna Boy asked Stormzy to remove it following her BET Awards nomination. Burna, Sho and Stormzy are nominated for Best International Act at the awards, which will be hosted on Monday morning at 2am. Taking to Twitter, Sho explained what happened after she was nominated. "For those asking where the #Ownitremix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately", she tweeted.

For those asking where the #Ownitremix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately😅. — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

Sho said that the song was available for a month with no issues.

She then went on to suggest that Burna Boy was intimidated by her success.

"Everyone nominated has done big things and should be confident that their work will speak for itself. Personally I’m happy with the work I have done in the past year. John Cena was an international phenomenon, I did that."

"Well, I guess it’s a good sign if manna shook. Last year BB and I were cool at the BETs. I guess everyone thought this little girl isn’t a threat, now same category!?!? It’s shaking", she said.

Well, i guess it’s a good sign if manna shook. Last year BB and I were cool at the BETs. I guess everyone thought this little girl isn’t a threat, now same category!?!? It’s shaking 😊🤷🏽‍♀️😁 — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

Sho, who has been nominated for a BET award for the second time then left her followers with some pearls of wisdom telling them not to be intimidated by bullies.

This world is full of bullies. If I leave any message at all from the life I’ve lived, I hope it’s to not be discouraged and to not be intimidated. To stay loving, kind and honest in the face of cruelty. — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

Goodluck to everyone nominated. It’s up to the judges now 💃🏽 (I hope they heard my own it verse before it was taken down 😂🙈) — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

Sho's thread caught the attention of Burna Boy who had no option but to defend himself.

Although the Nigerian star did not tag Sho, he said: "Own It is NOT my song. If my voice is on it however it should have been properly cleared. If the remix wasn't cleared with the label (Atlantic US)it automatically gets flagged. Nothing to do with me personally or any award. Always best to reach out professionally. Congrats on BET’s".

The "Wakanda Forever" hitmaker was not having his response and hit back telling him to keep it 100.

See her response below.