Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai jumped into the ongoing xenophobia saga involving Burna Boy on Sunday.
The controversial public figure chimed in regarding the current outcry by local artists, such as AKA calling for the Nigerian superstar to apologise for his comments about the xenophobic attacks that occurred in September.
Burna Boy initially said he would never step foot in SA again and even made threatening post aimed at the "Fela in Versace" rapper.
However, the "Ja Ara E" rapper had a change of heart and in October was announced as the headline act for the "African Unite" concerts happening later this week.
This led to local artists sharing their displeasure regarding his involvement in the concert following his comments, with some even calling on the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to take action against him.