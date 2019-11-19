Burna Boy saga: Ntsiki Mazwai says Nathi Mthethwa is ‘disgusting’









Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai jumped into the ongoing xenophobia saga involving Burna Boy on Sunday. The controversial public figure chimed in regarding the current outcry by local artists, such as AKA calling for the Nigerian superstar to apologise for his comments about the xenophobic attacks that occurred in September. Burna Boy initially said he would never step foot in SA again and even made threatening post aimed at the "Fela in Versace" rapper. However, the "Ja Ara E" rapper had a change of heart and in October was announced as the headline act for the "African Unite" concerts happening later this week. This led to local artists sharing their displeasure regarding his involvement in the concert following his comments, with some even calling on the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to take action against him.

Mazwai also added her two cents and said that AKA mostly likes to settle "personal score" with his comment, and was "probably envious of the gig".

Furthermore, she accused Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa of promoting Afrophobia and said he was "disgusting" and "poor" at his job.

1. AKA is using you to settle a personal score and probably envious of the gig.

2. Why is Nathi Mthetha getting involved and promoting afrophobia??? @NathiMthethwaSA you're disgusting and still poor at your work — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 17, 2019

Mthethwa didn't take the comments lying down and clapped back at Mazwai and said: "There's absolutely nothing Afrophobic about informing the public about a concert that used the logo of @ArtsCultureSA without the required permission. You're making an assumption without any factual basis."