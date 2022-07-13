Busisiwe Lurayi’s aunt on dad finding her 'lifeless'

Earlier this week, Safta award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi died at her Joburg home. Her agency announced her passing, but said the family were waiting for the autopsy results. While there is still no word on the cause of death, Lurayi’s aunt Sonti was reported saying that her “lifeless” body lay in her daughter’s room and was discovered by her father.

“Busisiwe was excused from set due to not being well. After not returning to work, colleagues tracked down the family. Once her dad was notified he immediately went to Busisiwe’s house where he found her in her daughter's room,” she was quoted (as saying) in an article by TshisaLIVE. “He called the police who summoned paramedics. Busi was declared dead at 11.15pm. The family is devastated,” said Sonti. The A-lister, who was well-known for her role as Tumi Sello in the 2020 Netflix family comedy “How to Ruin Christmas”, leaves behind her father and her daughter, Ayana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busisiwe Lurayi (@busi_lurayi) Lurayi’s manager and close friend, Brian Makau, was quoted saying that the star had a bright future ahead of her securing jobs for the next two years. “Busi told me she gave the industry everything she could. When she would go for a casting she would always get the role. She wouldn’t go to a casting she didn’t believe in. Every nomination she got in the Saftas she won. “She was very sentimental about the projects she got involved in. Her performances were electrifying. She always performed as if it was her last,” said Makau.

