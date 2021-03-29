Busiswa calls out Fenty Beauty for using a remake of 'Midnight Starring' for advert

Local artist Busiswa isn’t happy about the music used for the latest Fenty Beauty Skin Tint advert. In the advert, Fenty Beauty owner Rihanna is seen showcasing their newest release, Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, which comes in 25 shades. The music used in the video caught the attention of South African social media users at it has a striking similarity to “Midnight Starring” produced by DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tira, Rude Boyz, Distruction Boyz and features Busisiwa and Moonchild Sanelly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) Busiswa responded to Twitter user @Fentselite_ after tagging her in a post with the video assuming that it was a sample of “Midnight Starring” that was used. The “My Name Is” star responded to the post and said: “Nah. @fentybeauty just used a REMAKE of Midnight Starring with my voice, to avoid paying us for it. I’m sad but it’s the game I guess.”

Nah. @fentybeauty just used a REMAKE of Midnight Starring with my voice, to avoid paying us for it. I’m sad but it’s the game I guess😕 https://t.co/JZuscm6oE2 — #MSOTS Out NOW!! (@busiswaah) March 26, 2021

Fans came out in support of Busiswa with many voicing their displeasure at the Fenty Beauty brand remaking the song instead of going through the right channels to use the original song.

But this is bullshit thoughvl, @busiswaah and everyone that worked on this record is supposed to get their monies because all I hear is Mid-night starring here. https://t.co/Or0pFm6ayW — #MatshidisoIsOut (@IMatterthereal) March 27, 2021

Problem is that Americans still think Africa is a jungle and full of uneducated people. That’s why they keep doing this. https://t.co/70epgOgRvO — Mr Miyagi (@Iam_Extacy) March 27, 2021

This is not the first time a big brand has been called out for remaking a local artist’s music.

Last year, BMW South Africa came under fire on social media after the German car manufacturer released a Heritage Day-aligned advert that features music and visuals that are similar to Kwesta’s hit song, “Spirit”.

The advert, which was published on BMW’s official social media pages, pays homage to the iconic 325is model, best known as the Gusheshe.

Kwesta was not impressed with BMW South Africa for reworking “Spirit” and using visuals similar to the music video for the song.

Taking to Twitter, the multi-award-winning rapper called out the German car manufacturer, saying: “Had to school myself and get expert opinion and backing first … Si down stairs bafwethu!!! Sivaya ngama 'grootman' abhaya.”

In a follow-up tweet , the “Ngu’d” hitmaker made reference to the efforts made by him and his team to get the rights to properly sample the song.

He said: “Do the right thing!!! It took so much effort from so many people to get the rights to sample that song.”

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, BMW SA Group communications manager Sibusiso Mkwanazi said: “We make use of a number of creative agencies and the usage rights of the composition were handled through these agencies.

“We immediately contacted Kwesta’s team upon learning of the topic. Our agency is currently engaging with Kwesta and his team to discuss the matter.”