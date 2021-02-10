Busiswa claps back at MacG after he came for Thando Thabethe

Award-winning musician Busiswa has taken aim at podcaster MacG with a spicy clap back. This comes after MacG attacked media personality Thando Thabethe in a misogynistic rant this week. MacG and his team, who were in hot water after their transphobic comments on an episode of “Podcast & Chill”, discussed the criticism they received. MacG unpacked the purpose of cancel culture and how Twitter users should be held accountable for the tweets directed at him and his team. The visibly bitter podcaster then spoke about selective outrage and how celebrities, who expressed their disappointment at the comments he made, were doing so to trend and “for likes”. One such celebrity being Thando.

“These celebrities jump on because they just want to trend and jump on whatever outrage is happening at the time.

“What the f*** is Thando doing. I ran across her numbers for her podcast the other day and I wish I could unsee that; they are horrible. It just shows that nobody wants to hear what she has to say.

“She must just take her nudes and post them on Instagram, nobody gives a f***. That’s why 5FM demoted her to the graveyard slot, because she is a scam”, he said.

Both Mac and Thando made it to the top of the trends list and many Twitter users expressed their opinions on his comments.

Busiswa did not hold back when she defended Thando by taking to Twitter and letting Mac know exactly what she thought.

“It’s hilarious how @Solphendukaa & @MacGUnleashed talk down @Thando_Thabethe when she’s living their dreams: running drive-time slots & leading Netflix specials. With a good booty in tow. Shave, bafethu, shave. Nibe fresh”, she wrote.