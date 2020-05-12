Busiswa defends Emtee after Ambitiouz Entertainment shades him

Emtee and his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, got into a heated exchange on Twitter and Busiswa was not having any of it.

In the latest war of words between Emtee and Ambitiouz, the rapper expressed his sadness about the way his former label allegedly treats him like he has never been valuable to them.

It started when a tweep posted the rapper's catalogue and mentioned how he has produced one hit after the next.





"Then @Ambitiouz_Ent gonna treat me like I’m good for nothing," Emtee said.





Ambitiouz responded, saying whenever Emtee mentions them on the TL, their follower numbers increase.





"You realise that every time you mention @Ambitiouz_Ent our following numbers get blessed right #PriceToPay," they tweeted.





Emtee officially left Ambitiouz Entertainment in August 2019.





This after months of back and forth between the label and his lawyers as he was trying to leave the stable in an amicable way. Fifi Cooper and A-Reece also left the stable in what became a public battle a few years ago.

Fellow musician Busiswa was not feeling Ambitiouz's response to Emtee and hit back at the company tell them to stop embarrassing themselves.