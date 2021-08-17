Busiswa offers R50K to recover stolen PCs during burglary at home studio

Musician and poet Busiswa Gqulu is the latest victim of burglary and theft, two of South Africa’s most common crimes. The queen of dance is pleading with South Africa to help her recover some of the equipment including laptops, monitors and computer towers that were stolen from her home studio.

Taking to social media on Monday, the “Midnight Starring” hitmaker told her fans that she was offering R40K to anyone with information that would help her retrieve the stolen goods. While she was grateful that no one was harmed during the incident, Busiswa expressed her sadness at losing equipment worth thousands of rand. She listed all the stolen items including the black HP I7 computer tower, silver iMac PC, Two black BTX monitors and Blue JBL portable speak.

The award-winning vocalist revealed that although she could replace the stolen items, her “decade worth of work” lost was more devastating. “Some things money can replace but the greatest regret is the loss of over 500 songs and visual content on the computer tower and personal computer (Mac PC). Close to a decade of work that is essential to my career and my children’s legacy,” shared the star. See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) While fans and friends flooded Busiswa’s timeline with messages of support, record label owner and producer DJ Tira offered an additional R10K, bringing the reward to R50K. “Noooooo 💔knowing how terrible this is, I would like to add R10000 to make reward R50000. Maybe the person who stole this equipment bring it back please,” said DJ Tira. In less than 10 years, Busiswa has become the powerhouse vocalist with hit tracks such as “Majesty”, “Lahla” and “uWrongo”.

Among her many collaborations, Busiswa was featured on Beyoncé’s “My Power,” a hit track off Queen Bey’s “The Lion King: The Gift” compilation album. In her latest album, “My Side of the Story”, Busiswa gives a personal account of her life as a public figure. The 12-track album is an eclectic mix of dance genres from Afro-house to amapiano, gqom and kwaito.